Brett Pitman wants to stay at Pompey.

That’s the message delivered by Kenny Jackett in the face of January transfer window interest in the out-of-favour striker.

Swindon have made the 31-year-old their top target following the free-scoring Eoin Doyle’s recall by Bradford.

Plymouth have also been linked with Pitman, who has not started a League One match since early October.

The former Bournemouth man was today missing from Blues training, explained by Jackett as an illness.

SEE ALSO: Jackett admits outgoings key for remainder of January transfer window

Brett Pitman, who last played for Pompey at MK Dons, wants to stay, according to Kenny Jackett. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

And Pompey’s boss is adamant the forward with 42 goals in 99 appearances for the club is eager to remain.

Jackett said: ‘Brett is off ill at the moment, but he won't be too long.

‘He wants to stay at the club and get back into the team.

‘I know he wants to stay, we have talked away all along, there hasn’t been one particular meeting.

‘He is slightly frustrated being on the fringe of things, definitely, and after that wants to stay and try to get his place, if he can – but, most importantly, help the club be successful.

‘Brett has been pretty much substitute since the start of the season, with a few starting appearances, he will be wanting to get back into the team and finish strongly.

‘He will help Portsmouth be as successful as we possibly can, we are still in three competitions at the moment.

‘There hasn’t been interest, some of it has come from newspapers, agents or whatever, but there have been no offers to us as of yet.

‘Although, I understand it’s still early in January.’

Pitman’s most recent appearance arrived off the bench in the 3-1 defeat at MK Dons on December 29.

He was subsequently an unused substitute at Gillingham and Fleetwood, while was omitted from Jackett’s 19-man squad for Tuesday’s trip to Walsall in the Leasing.com Trophy.

And Jackett was asked if he would consider letting Pitman join a fellow League One club.

He added: ‘It very much depends what comes up in terms of enquiries.

‘You don’t sell people, other people buy them, I always believe that. You can say someone is for sale, but that doesn't necessarily mean any player is going.

‘When there is a level of interest about a player, that’s when it really starts.

‘Then you have to balance that between his personal situation, his own value – then the budget you can get, where are you, could you strengthen another area, do you get a younger player.

‘But until you actually get an offer on the table, you don’t know what type of sum you are dealing with.’