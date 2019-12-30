Kenny Jackett admitted Pompey signings aren’t imminent as the transfer window prepares to reopen.

Wednesday will see the launch of January business, with the ninth-placed Blues targeting recruits to bolster their promotion aspirations.

Pompey have been linked with former Charlton man Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, now of Bromley. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jackett has already spoken of his desire to add more left-sided defensive options to his squad, in particular left-back, with Brandon Haunstrup and Lee Brown out of action.

He has now been linked with Bromley attacker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, who has scored eight times for the non-league high-fliers this term.

The 21-year-old was released by Charlton in the summer following 24 games and two goals, yet is now flourishing with the team positioned third in the National League.

Jackett played down such interest when asked in the aftermath of yesterday’s 3-1 defeat at MK Dons.

And he revealed the Blues are not yet close to unveiling fresh faces when the January window is declared open for business.

Jackett said: ‘We haven’t got anything over the line.

‘We would be lying if we said we didn’t have any plans for January, we will see what happens and, if we can strengthen, we will.

‘But we have nothing immediately pending.

‘Cannon and Morris joined us early last January and we will see at what sort of stage of the window we go – but there is nothing immediately lined-up.’

Andy Cannon arrived from Rochdale for a fee around £150,000 on January 2, 2019.

He was followed by Bryn Morris, for an undisclosed sum from Shrewsbury on January 14.

Pompey then completed a flurry of loan signings at the end of the January window, with four loanees in the final three days – Omar Bogle, Lloyd Isgrove, James Vaughan and Viv Solomon-Otabor.