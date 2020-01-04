Kenny Jackett toasted Pompey’s FA Cup progress after seeing off Fleetwood.

The Blues put their disappointing away form behind them to claim a 2-1 third-round triumph at Highbury Stadium this evening.

Kenny Jackett saw his side progress in the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Fleetwood this evening. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Goals from James Bolton and John Marquis inside a six-minute second-half spell was enough to overcome Joey Barton’s team in cold Lancashire.

Substitute Conor McAleny grabbed a consolation in stoppage time, but it could not deny Pompey a presence in Monday’s draw.

And Jackett was delighted with his side’s display after recent disappointing results on their travels.

He said: ‘I felt in the first half we played well, had a lot of chances and I was slightly frustrated at half-time that it was 0-0 because I did think we had the opportunities and wanted to be able to score while on top.

‘I am pleased to say we continued in the second half, with two goals from set-pieces.

‘James Bolton has been getting in there very well of late and I’m delighted for him to get his first goal, then John grabbed a goalscorer’s goal on the far post when he bundled it in.

‘There were some hairy moments at the end when they scored in injury time, but I’m pleased for the players, they worked hard enough to get through.

‘It was a tight game and two good teams, in terms of League One standard. Fleetwood have an excellent home record and going well in the league as well.’