Kenny Jackett keeps faith with Portsmouth troops against Oxford United

Ross McCrorie retains his place at Pompey right-back against Oxford United this afternoon. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Pompey are unchanged for their League One fixture with Oxford United.

Kenny Jackett has retained the starting XI which came so agonisingly close to victory at Bristol Rovers last weekend.

And, with Brett Pitman still missing with a groin problem, the bench is also unaltered for this afternoon’s encounter at a soggy Fratton Park.

That means Ronan Curtis and Ryan Williams again serve as the wide players in the attacking three.

Elsewhere, Marcus Harness finds himself on the bench along with Andy Cannon, who has recovered from an injury scare in the week for the reserves.

Pompey: MacGillivray, McCrorie, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Close, Naylor, Williams, Evans, Curtis.

Subs: Bass, Downing, Haunstrup, Bolton, Cannon, Harness, Harrison.