Kenny Jackett heaped praise on 'classy' Pompey after they edged a five-goal thriller at Wycombe.

The Blues came out 3-2 victors at Adams Park thanks to Brett Pitman's second-half double and Jamal Lowe's early opener.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

But Jackett's troops didn’t have things all their own way as they closed the gap on second-placed Barnsley to two points with a game in hand.

Marcus Bean pegged his former club back courtesy of his debated effort on 54 minutes.

Substitute Scott Kashket then set up a nervy finish eight minutes from time after Pitman's second had restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage.

But Jackett was delighted with the way his side stood up to a 'different test'.

And the boss pinpointed the Blues remaining composed in the wake of Bean's debated effort as a key moment.

He said: 'It was (a nervy ending).

‘It was always going to be a different type of test, but it was one we rose to very well.

‘I did think in terms of the decisions we didn’t get the rub of the green.

‘It's easy for me to say that after we got the win.

‘It's not something I would have been sighting after the game if we’d lost the game.

'We looked quite a classy team at times.

‘In both halves it was quite difficult to stop their flow coming into our box.

‘Their first goal was quite clearly offside, but we found a way to win so congratulations to the players.

'We had to ride with it (after Marcus Bean’s goal).

‘It was important we found a way to win.

'Other teams have struggled here this season.

‘The effort that Wycombe put in and they’ve got an excellent manager who gets the most of of everyone and has made them punch above their weight.'