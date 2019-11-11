Kenny Jackett thanked the Pompey fans for their ‘great backing’ as he aimed to repay their loyalty with an FA Cup win at Harrogate.

The Blues travel to the National League side keen to avoid a shock in the famous, old competition.

They’ll be accompanied by more than 600 supporters for the first-round tie in north Yorkshire, with Pompey selling out their Wetherby Road ticket allocation last week.

That’s despite the game being played on a Monday night, 277 miles away from home.

Yet the Fratton faithful’s commitment this season has never been in doubt, regardless of the Blues’ poor start to the campaign.

An average of 18,020 have turned out for Pompey’s home games in League One this term.

Pompey supporters

Meanwhile, an average of 1,435 have travelled to away games in the third tier – and that’s despite an early kick-off for the game at Sunderland and the smaller away ticket allocation for the match at AFC Wimbledon.

Tonight’s televised game at Harrogate is a 3,400 sell-out, with Town fans looking forward to playing host to the 2008 FA Cup winners.

It should make for a good atmosphere.

But it’s those in the away end that Jackett is keen to impress most.

The manager wants his team to put on a performance that will reward their commitment to the cause.

Jackett told the club’s YouTube channel: ‘The players will be well prepared – the expectation of what’s coming – and we’ll be there definitely.

‘And then, as ever, we’ll have a good following going up, which we really do appreciate – you know, myself as a manager and the players.

‘We appreciate the great backing that the club has and never ever take that for granted.

‘We always want to get them behind us and given them something to sing about, which is ultimately in the end putting on good performances and getting results.’