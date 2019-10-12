Have your say

Kenny Jackett has challenged Pompey to build on their League One momentum when they welcome Gillingham.

The Blues are on the back of successive league victories for the first time this season after seeing off Bolton and Doncaster in their past two outings.

Kenny Jackett’s men have climbed to 16th in the table following back-to-back triumphs.

Pompey sit 10 places and seven points off the play-off places at present.

And with Gillingham’s visit to Fratton Park followed by a busy period of fixtures in October and November, Jackett is keen for the Blues to seize the chance to keep climbing the league.

He said: ‘We focus on Gillingham at home now and a run of games throughout October and November where we have to react positively.

‘We have to put on good performances and see it as a big opportunity.

‘We want the games, we want them on and we want the flow if we can possibly get into that.

‘Although it will be very hard earned, we understand that.

‘We need to try our best to try to climb the table.

‘While we respect the opposition, we focus on ourselves.

‘We see the home game against Gillingham as an opportunity to try to get some momentum going.’