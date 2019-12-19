Kenny Jackett has admitted Pompey are prioritising a left-back recruit in January’s transfer window.

Both Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup have been sidelined until February after undergoing operations.

In addition, promising left-back Joe Hancott sustained ACL damage to his right knee in October, ruling him out for the season.

The right-footed Anton Walkes stood in for last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at Accrington – and is likely to retain his place against Ipswich on Saturday.

However, with a shortage of available left-footed players in his squad, Jackett is eyeing the transfer window to resolve what has developed into a problem position.

The Blues boss said: ‘We haven’t got any left footers fit.

Pompey will look for a left-back in January with Brandon Haunstrup (pictured) and Lee Brown sidelined by injury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

‘Anton is an experienced full-back and can play a number of positions, but if you are looking at left-footers available in our current squad, that will probably be our first priority in January.

‘We look at all positions, you have to look very quickly who is available and who you think you can get.

‘It’s all right having good targets, but they must be realistic and achievable targets as well.

‘We will start making some moves (getting a left-back) towards January, which is coming up very quickly.

‘It could be a loan or permanent, depending on the player and the situation.’

In terms of left-footed players, Ronan Curtis operates on the left, but is right-footed, while left-sided centre-half Sean Raggett is also naturally right-footed.