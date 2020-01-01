Have your say

Kenny Jackett admitted he wasn’t happy with snaring a point from Gillingham’s home fortress.

The Blues gave up a 1-0 lead as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Priestfield on New Year’s Day.

Kenny Jackett .Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Gills have won seven on the spin on their own patch and conceded just a single goal along the way.

But Pompey were much the better side in the first half before they failed to see through the win, as Alex Jakubiak levelled 10 minutes from time.

Jackett said: ‘If you look at the game in isolation, they’ve won seven on the bounce here.

‘It’s New Year’s Day and a tough atmosphere It was always going to be a hard game.

‘But we’ve got ourselves in front and it looked like we’d weathered the storm in the second half.

‘Perhaps we needed another goal for that to be the case.

‘We’re disappointed with a point. We felt there were three points there.’