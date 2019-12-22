Kenny Jackett has lifted the lid on why he initiated a shock first league start in three months for Andy Cannon.

The energetic midfielder had totalled just 22 minutes of League One action since named in the Blues’ starting XI at Wycombe on September 21.

Andy Cannon was surprisingly handed his first league start in three months in Saturday's 1-0 win over Ipswich. Picture: Graham Hunt

However, he was handed a surprise recall for Saturday’s visit of high-flying Ipswich – and helped Jackett’s men register an impressive 1-0 victory.

Cannon, operating behind the lone striker, was given an ovation from the home faithful in the 59th minute when replaced by Gareth Evans.

And Jackett has explained why he decided to reintroduce the former Rochdale man.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘I felt Ipswich can get on top of you in midfield, they are slick, they have very good players.

‘We needed to lock the midfield down against them, but we also did more than we did last week when we very open in midfield after the changes we made, which told on our back four.

‘We needed three out-and-out midfielders in there on Saturday because I knew Ipswich would be good at controlling it – and that helped us.

‘Andy ran out of a little bit of steam in the second half, but Gareth is a warrior as well and we needed his hard work because, at that particular stage, just after the goal, they were on top.

‘But Andy brings a lot, he is a complement to Naylor and Close. In recent weeks we have been able to play four forwards because my recent selection has been either Marquis or Pitman in there.

‘Andy Cannon and Gareth (Evans) haven’t necessarily had the game time, but we just needed to be better in midfield.’

Ipswich represented Cannon’s 13th appearance in a campaign which has proven frustrating on a personal basis.

Jackett added: ‘Andy tired slightly, but it was his first game for a while and should be able to build on it.

‘He is a talented individual who has been waiting patiently and, if we ever go to three in midfield, he’s a good one to play.

‘I have spoken to him about the situation quite a lot, but it’s not like he has ever been out of the match-day18.’