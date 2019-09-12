Have your say

Kenny Jackett has lifted the lid on why he stripped Brett Pitman of the Pompey captaincy and gave it to Tom Naylor.

The News revealed on Friday that Pitman and Gareth Evans had been relieved of skipper and vice-skipper duties.

Brett Pitman is no longer Pompey skipper. Picture: Simon Davies

Naylor takes over the armband, while Lee Brown has been appointed his deputy.

Jackett admitted he wanted a defensive player to lead his troops on the pitch.

And the Blues boss waited until the transfer window closed before making the decision.

‘I felt it’s the right time for Tom Naylor,’ said Jackett.

Tom Naylor is Pompey's new captain. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘With the window shutting there’s no new additions or nobody going.

‘Assessing the squad, I think a defender was needed and some consistency in that area for us to show the right time for Tom to take the captaincy.

‘I see him as a defensive-midfield player or a centre-half. They are the two positions I’ve used him in.

‘He is equally effective in both. He is a good centre-back and a good holding midfielder.

‘In a defensive role, he is a good organiser and something we will really need now. I think the group will respond to that.’

Pitman was appointed captain after arriving from Ipswich in 2017.

He’s failed to start any of Pompey’s opening eight games this season but came off the bench to net the winner in the 1-0 EFL Trophy victory over Crawley last week.

Now Jackett wants Pitman to put his full focus on claiming a berth in the Blues’ line-up.

The manager added: ‘For Brett, he scored last time out and can concentrate on producing his best form – which he’s capable of – hopefully playing a big part for us this season and continue that good run.’