Kenny Jackett conceded he wasn’t sure if Jamal Lowe would remain the same player if he stayed at Pompey.

The winger finally got his desired move to Wigan on Thursday after a protracted summer pursuit.

Following several rebuffed bids, Lowe completed a switch to the Championship side for a fee in excess of £2.5m.

The former Hampton & Richmond ace, who scored 30 goals in 119 appearances at Fratton Park over two-and-a-half years, held several discussions with Jackett regarding his situation.

Netting 17 times last term, Jackett ideally wanted to keep hold of the Blues' prized asset.

But given Lowe wanted away, the boss couldn't guarantee the forward would reproduce those exploits for Pompey this campaign.

And if the 25-year-old failed to fire, Jackett – who insisted he has a clear conscience after Lowe questioned the ‘decision makers’ at PO4 in his parting message to fans – would have pondered what he could have done with such a significant pot of cash.

He said: ‘There was a constant dialogue between us both and he was honest.

‘As a manager, you want to protect confidentiality but you also have to let supporters know what is happening.

‘It is a balance but people could see the situation for themselves.

‘They didn’t need me to tell them necessarily. In my experience, if someone is set on going then it’s tough to keep them.

‘If you do, you don’t get quite the same level of performance and then your mind wanders back to thinking “What could I have done with that money?”

‘You obviously have to take a common sense and balanced view on everything.

‘You can dig your heels in and keep people but are you going to get the same person and levels of commitment?

‘That's obviously my decision and I thought it was best in the end to get the best price we could then use the money to be as strong as we can.

‘It’s a slightly different side but teams do move on.

‘Players move on. We want to try to keep our best players but if it doesn't quite work that way then it’s about how you react.’

Before Lowe departed, Pompey had already covered his loss by bringing in both John Marquis and Marcus Harness for seven-figure sums.

The Blues had also signed Ryan Williams earlier in the window.

And Jackett's pleased with his attacking options heading into today's League One curtain-raiser at Shrewsbury (3pm).

He added: ‘We’ve taken that decision and we believe in Marcus Harness and John Marquis that we have strengthened our forward line.

‘Ryan Williams has been injured during pre-season but won’t be out too much longer. He’s an addition that will bring some attacking energy and some flair.’