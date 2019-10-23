Kenny Jackett is eyeing propelling Pompey up the League One table following a timely Lincoln lift.

The stuttering Blues last night returned to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph over the Imps, courtesy of John Marquis’ first-half goal.

Kenny Jackett is eyeing climbing the League One table following last night's 1-0 win over Lincoln. Picture: Joe Pepler

That outcome lifted Jackett’s men into 16th place – six points off sixth-placed Doncaster with a game in hand.

In terms of the top-two, Pompey are a more daunting 11 points adrift of Wycombe, who presently occupy second spot.

Still, they have the opportunity for a six-point week with a trip to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

And the under-fire Jackett is targeting maintaining the winning form demonstrated at Fratton Park yesterday evening.

He said: ‘If we work as hard as we did last night and make the right decisions at the right time, we will see if we can turn this into a six-point week.

‘We have to build on it, recognise what we want to do in terms of going forward, but, similarly, it will be a different type of game on Saturday, with Bristol Rovers more established in this division.

‘At times we have looked like we are breaking through and showed some promise, such as Saturday, but ultimately didn’t get there.

‘We are not in a position where we want to be in the table, there’s a lot of the season to go and we are just coming into a winter period where we want to try to climb if we can – and only hard work will get us there.,

‘We must recognise where we want to improve, but there is some defensive stability coming.

‘It was a good clean sheet last night and we are now goal a game in terms of goals against. Once you can you get to that stage, can you build on that going forward, that’s what we need.’

Pompey have conceded 12 goals in 12 games during their League One campaign so far.

Only league leaders Ipswich (seven) have let in fewer than Jackett’s men.

And Pompey’s boss is convinced hard work provided the backbone for last night’s fourth league win of the season.

He added: ‘I do feel the support is there if we get it right on the pitch. If we don’t, then obviously they let us know, that’s the way it is in our position.

‘They stuck with the team and no doubt would have liked us to be a bit more free-flowing and having created more chances going forward.

‘But they can see the commitment and effort, which is a big thing and a starting point for us.

‘Nothing beats hard work and we showed good commitment and good effort, right the way to the end. ‘