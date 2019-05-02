Have your say

Viv Solomon-Otabor’s Peterborough impact has been praised by Kenny Jackett.

The Birmingham loanee was involved in the pivotal offside incident which saw his goal from Brett Pitman’s pass correctly ruled out.

Nonetheless, it was a bright cameo from the pacy winger in the 3-2 defeat which extinguished automatic promotion hopes.

Solomon-Otabor replaced the out-of-sorts Ronan Curtis on 54 minutes on the left of Pompey’s attacking three.

It was an entrance which added pace and a welcome directness to the hosts’ play, irrespective of the eventual outcome.

Following a calf injury, it marked Solomon-Otabor’s first appearance in six weeks.

And, despite that 73rd-minute moment with Pitman, Jackett saluted the player’s contribution.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Viv’s a good player, he looked lively when he came on (against Peterborough).

‘He’ll need games now, but he can make a big impact for Portsmouth.

‘He’s a really talented player, has good pace and got into the team before only to get a calf injury, which was frustrating for him.

‘Against Peterborough, I felt we needed to change things slightly and for Ronan it wasn’t quite his night in terms of going forward.

‘We have all seen Viv’s pace and talent, it’s definitely there.’

Solomon-Otabor has made seven appearances since arriving on January deadline day.

He scored his maiden Pompey goal in last month’s 3-2 success at Walsall, after replacing Curtis following his finger injury earlier that day.

However, the former Blackpool man was replaced in the first half of the following match against Scunthorpe through a calf injury.

Solomon-Otabor is out of contract at St Andrew’s in the summer, with Pompey assessing whether to recruit him permanently.