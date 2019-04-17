Dion Donohue’s injury record is under scrutiny as Kenny Jackett agonises whether the midfielder has a Pompey future.

The former Chesterfield player is out of contract in June – yet the Blues possess a 12-month option.

Dion Donohue is out of contract at the end of the season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett remains an admirer of Donohue’s ability, although the 25-year-old’s ongoing injury issues represent a major concern.

A succession of niggling problems have this season restricted the left footer to just 13 outings, with a groin complaint presently sidelining him.

As a consequence, it has been a frustrating personal campaign for the Welshman, who has totalled 48 appearances since arriving in August 2017.

And Jackett admitted Donohue’s injury forecast will dictate whether the option is activated.

The Blues boss said: ‘We will see about Dion, it is the very near future now because we only have a few weeks left.

‘We are not far away, it’s not something we will announce yet, we will see what the situation is.

‘It has been a frustrating season for him – but we all know what a capable player he is.

‘In the Norwich game he put in a terrific performance. Obviously they have been few and far between this year.

‘But whenever he has trained he looks like one of the better players. He looks very capable when training in a group, and that has earned him a starting place.

‘The injuries are a concern, yes. Obviously Dion’s a very capable player, it has been tough on the injuries this year – and that’s a good assessment of where it is.

‘You have to look forward and see the reasons for it, but in the end get an assessment of what you think is going to happen next year going forward. Is that an area which is going to clear up?

‘He is quite a flexible player as well, so having him in your squad where he can play full-back, midfield if you need something wide left, or different formations. He can cover a couple of positions.

‘People do come through injuries, definitely, and we have to assess that properly to make sure we get our decision right.’

Pompey’s other first-teamer whose contract expires this summer is Nathan Thompson.

Yet there has been no change on that front.

Jackett added ‘Nathan wants to leave it until the summer and then assess it, which I accept.

‘There have been no further conversations.

‘We would like to prolong it, but at least we know where we are.’