Kenny Jackett insists there are no plans for contract talks with Ronan Curtis and other prized Pompey assets.

Instead the Blues boss wants concentration focused on firing up the club’s promotion aspirations.

Curtis heads 10 contracted players whose deals expire next summer, allowing the possibility of a Fratton Park clear out.

In addition to the Republic of Ireland international, there are Brett Pitman, Oli Hawkins, Luke McGee, Christian Burgess, Lee Brown, Brandon Haunstrup, Adam May, Anton Walkes and Matt Casey.

The existing agreement for Curtis, among the lower-paid Pompey first-team regulars, has a club option for an additional 12 months – a clause which usually maintains the present wage level.

Jackett has made it clear he wants the 23-year-old to remain on the south coast, having exceeded expectations since his May 2018 arrival.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler

But contract talks with all Pompey players are presently not on the club’s ‘priority list’.

The Blues boss said: ‘I don’t think it’s contract time at the moment.

‘For the next few months it’s going to be trying to get some results, with the group settling down and concentrating on football.

‘If there are any outstanding contracts we feel need to be looked at then yes, we will react, we do see that.

‘But, generally, it will be about performances and concentrating on football, I don’t think it (contracts) will necessarily be high on the priority list.

‘This is a period where we try to win as many games as possible and concentrate on that. From the club’s point of view, I don’t think there will be a review of the contracts now.

‘Curtis is definitely an asset and we have been pleased with him. His contractual situation is this season and a year’s option.

‘At some stage I am sure we will talk, but it’s not necessarily imminent in the next few months because concentration for all of us has to be having a good first half to the season.

‘The contract situation has just gone with the summer – let’s just concentrate on the football.’

Walkes and Casey join Curtis in possessing club options on the 10-strong list.

They are renewals at the club’s discretion, positioning Pompey in a strong position should they want to retain such players.

Jackett added: ‘I have been really pleased with Ronan, he has started brightly and hopefully can replicate the form of last season when he was terrific, that’s the aim anyway.

‘He is a big find, has done well and I’m pleased has got into the Republic of Ireland squad, hopefully he can build on it now.

‘His running stats are very, very high, he’s a very fit lad and there is no reason why he can’t replicate last season.’