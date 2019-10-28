Have your say

Kenny Jackett can’t afford to see his Pompey side continue to give points away as the Blues look to catapult themselves up the League One table.

That’s the verdict of chief sports writer Neil Allen in the latest edition of The News’ Pompey Talk.

Pompey’s poor start to their league campaign continued as they threw away a two-goal lead at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Jackett’s troops conceded twice in the final 12 minutes as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at the Memorial Stadium.

It was not the first time this season that the Blues have been left counting the cost of conceding in stoppage-time.

In their previous away outing prior to the draw at Rovers, Terrell Thomas headed home on 93 minutes as AFC Wimbledon recorded a last-gasp 1-0 win over the Blues.

Meanwhile, late goals cost the Blues valuable points against Coventry and Wycombe.

Allen admitted it’s a trend that cannot continue, with the Blues sitting 16th in the table and Jackett already under intense pressure from a significant portion of the Fratton faithful.

He feels the margin for error is now minuscule for the manager, with Jackett not in the position to see his side losing points to late goals.

‘It should have been 13 points out of 18, which would have been a really good return, instead it's 11,’ Allen said in the latest edition of Pompey Talk.

‘Again, it's that fine line.

‘Suddenly, everyone is looking at Kenny Jackett again.

‘He's under pressure anyway, let's not forget that.

‘Pompey are 16th, it's not good.

‘Going into November, that's not good enough.

‘They were meant to be a team challenging for promotion.

‘They're nowhere near that.

‘I know they've picked up recently, it's still 11 points out of 18.

‘The margin for error is tiny.

‘Kenny Jackett can't afford to drop three points in two games when Pompey are already chasing everybody else.

‘The margin is tiny and they're giving away points when they can ill-afford to.

‘Especially for a manager who is under pressure from the supporters.’