Have your say

Brett Pitman will remain Pompey’s penalty-taker despite his ‘collector’s item’ miss against Bolton.

The forward struck the post with his 59th-minute spot-kick in Saturday’s 1-0 League One victory over the Trotters.

That represented just the second time Pitman has been unsuccessful from the penalty spot during his Blues career.

Following his arrival from Ipswich in July 2017, the 31-year-old has scored 10 of the 12 penalties he's taken at Fratton Park.

The last time he drew a blank from 12 yards was at Charlton during the 2017-18 campaign.

Pitman atoned for his error in the 66th minute, though, when he headed home James Bolton’s cross to deliver Pompey a much-needed second league win of the season.

Brett Pitman struck the post with his penalty against Bolton. Picture: Joe Pepler

John Marquis netted a penalty in the Carabao Cup second-round win at QPR last month, while Gareth Evans has displayed his spot-kick prowess on several occasions.

Both were on the pitch when Pitman missed against Bolton – but the duty will still be with the former AFC Bournemouth man.

Blues boss Jackett said: ‘It’s a collector’s item, Brett Pitman missing a penalty.

‘That’s where it is but he will be on the next one. It won't worry him and he is good enough to come through it.

‘I was pleased he got the goal after it because in the second half it was a deserved win.

‘I thought it was a good performance from Brett. He led the line very well and deserved his man-of-the-match award.

'I was pleased with his finish and it was an excellent cross into the box that created it.

‘It was a great header and a really good cross.’

Pitman’s goal against Bolton was his third of the season.

In total, he’s bagged 41 times in 86 appearances during his time at Fratton Park.