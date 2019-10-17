Kenny Jackett has seen the signs, the training ground offers hearty encouragement.

And he has called upon Pompey to begin replicating that good work in a match-day environment, starting with Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

The Blues boss admits he has been impressed by his squad’s application in training sessions, irrespective of a sluggish start to the campaign.

While his side have taken just 13 points from their opening 10 League One fixtures, Jackett is heartened by day-to-day endeavour at their Copnor Road base.

And he is convinced fortunes can turn – once they can transfer positives from the training ground.

Jackett said: ‘The training is excellent, very, very good. Sometimes we don’t quite take that into games, you have to, but it’s not there.

Kenny Jackett has been heartened by Pompey's training attitude - and want's that replicated in league challenges. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘I see a lot in training, I see a lot of quality, I see a lot of effort, I see a lot of very good players and people who want to do well. We have to regularly transmit that from the training ground into the match day.

'We can do that, the players are a group that want to be successful.

‘We haven't quite taken our training into games, but, if you stick at it, it does transmit – and our perseverance will show in terms of success.

‘There are some players who work the other way and tick over a little bit in training, but can then actually turn it on on a Saturday and you are fine with that. It’s all about doing it on a match day.

‘Training is a means to an end, but if you consistently see effort, application and quality in training, then eventually they will transmit that into the league.

‘The quality they produce on the training ground is high. That gives me encouragement that it will be transferred to the game, our job is to make sure they do that.’

Pompey are seeking to build on a recent run of seven points from a possible nine, a haul which leaves them in 16th spot.

Jackett added: ‘Our out-and-out football quality is there again this week, we’ve had an excellent week’s training.

‘We have to transmit that to a match day, we know that.’