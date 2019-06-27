Pompey will not break their wage structure for any new recruits.

But the Blues are still able to splash the cash on transfer fees for the player who can make the difference to their Championship bid.

And Kenny Jackett is adamant there is a market for the kind of signing who falls into that category this season.

Pompey have lost out on players this summer because they weren’t willing to stretch the boundaries on what they were prepared to offer them each week.

Jackett explained that won’t change, although there is plenty in the pot for fees - especially with Matt Clarke departing for more than £4m.

He said: ‘In terms of wages, no, we will be keeping to our wage structure - 100 per cent. But transfer fees, yes.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It is difficult (to keep a wage structure and pay decent fees). I agree with that, yes.

‘But there’s not going to a player come in here who is going to be out of kilter pay-wise with the rest.

‘There has to be parity, team-spirit and just out-and-out structure which keeps us on a consistent path. That’s really important.’

Marrying a significant transfer fee with wages within Pompey’s framework can be a challenge, but Jackett feels there are targets who fit the bill on that front.

He added: ‘There are players within those parameters can come in and do well.

‘It’s not like we haven’t got a market. We do have a market.

‘Sometimes it is younger players and, if you are paying transfer fees, you are confident up to a certain age but then it’s one where you have to revisit or look elsewhere for a player of the right profile.

‘But there is a market for us, definitely.

‘In terms of the wage structure, though, we are going to stay consistent. Definitely.’