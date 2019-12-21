Kenny Jackett outlines transfer plans, Pompey star speaks out on future, Championship clubs target attacker - League One gossip

The January transfer window is just around the corner, with League One and Two clubs eyeing deals.

Ronan Curtis wont be pushing to leave the Blues as they target promotion from League One this term. (The News)

Sam McCallum isn't expected to leave Coventry City next month, says his manager Mark Robins. (Birmingham Live)

Sam Ricketts has revealed there will not be wholesale changes next month at stable Shrewsbury Town. (Shropshire Star)

Shandon Baptiste says it is easy for him to ignore speculation over his future because he is still trying to nail down a regular role at Oxford United. (Various)

Kenny Jackett still feels he needs reinforcements in defensive areas. (The News)

Gillinghams young goalkeeper Joe Walsh, 17, is being watched by Celtic and Everton, Steve Evans has confirmed. (Various)

Reported Sunderland transfer target Liam Kelly has been told that he can leave Feyenoord in January. (Various)

Ben Whiteman is determined to not allow transfer speculation to distract him from captaining Doncaster Rovers amid interest from Huddersfield Town. (Doncaster Free Press)

Derby County have been linked with Peterborough star Marcus Maddison. (TEAMtalk)