Kenny Jackett has outlined some of the reasons why Pompey’s League One season is yet to click into gear.

But the Blues manager has every confidence his side will come good and take their place among the division’s promotion contenders.

At present, the Fratton Park outfit sit 18th in the table – 13 points behind early pacesetters Coventry.

Pompey have up to three games in hand on some of the teams currently vying for the three Championship places up for grabs.

But with six points from the same number of games played – and just one win going into Saturday’s trip to third-placed Wycombe – there’s no disguising that they have been below par since the campaign began.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler

In his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Adams Park, Jackett was asked why that was – after a summer that saw eight new faces brought into the club and substantial fees paid for the likes John Marquis, Marcus Harness and Ellis Harrison.

And he admitted there was several factors involved – including integrating those new signings into the team.

‘There’s various reasons (why it hasn’t clicked yet),’ said Jackett.

‘Cohesion at times with new players, one or two injuries and sometimes as well things just not going for us - and the results and confidence flows off that.

'I do think we have a good squad, though.

‘And it's going to click 100 per cent - and then the results and confidence, and frustrations if you like, will turn positive.

'It's only a good performance and a good win that gets it like that.

'As I've said before, Portsmouth is a fantastic club and expectations are high here.’

