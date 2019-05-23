Have your say

Kenny Jackett revealed he plans to ‘freshen up’ his front line this summer.

The boss wants to bring in new attacking recruits in the striker and number-10 positions as he aims to guide Pompey to League One promotion at the third time of asking.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Despite finishing as the division's second-top scorers this season with 82 goals, the Blues fell short in their bid to reach the Championship.

Play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland put paid to Pompey’s hopes of going up.

Jamal Lowe claimed the Fratton Park golden boot with 17 in all competitions, with Gareth Evans finished runner-up with four fewer.

However, Jackett seeks fresh faces during the transfer window to bolster his forward options – especially as loan strikers Omar Bogle and James Vaughan have returned to parent clubs Cardiff and Wigan respectively.

And the Blues boss would ideally want a player with pace to compliment the likes of Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman.

Jackett said: ‘I think we need to freshen up along that front line.

‘Freshening the number nine and number 10 positions might help us.

‘That is nothing against the boy that are there.

‘But if we can then we need to strengthen and if we can get our own players then that would be better.

‘We’d want someone who could be a bit of a compliment Oli, someone slightly different.

‘Obviously, with any centre-forward, they have to be a good player.

‘But if you’re at having two or three then that would be the case.’