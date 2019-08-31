Kenny Jackett was pleased Pompey came through the pressure to clinch a point at Blackpool.

The Blues claimed a 1-1 draw against the League One high-flyers at Bloomfield Road.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Marcus Harness gave the visitors the lead with his third goal of the season but that was cancelled out by Armand Gnandduillet in the second half.

The Seasiders put Pompey under a barrage of pressure for a period after the interval.

However, the Blues responded well and almost grabbed three points when John Marquis had an effort saved late on.

Jackett said: ‘It’s a difficult place to come and they’re (Blackpool) very buoyant at the minute – you could see from the atmosphere with new owners, a new manager and new players.

‘In the first half, we were well worth our lead, played very well and controlled it.

‘In the second half, they came back at us with a lot of strength, a lot of power.

‘We looked very leggy in the first 20 minutes and I was wondering whether that had anything to do with Wednesday night (following the win at QPR).

'Similarly, we came through it. The additions of Anton Walkes and Ellis Harrison helped us physically against a strong and powerful team.

‘We had some opportunities on the break after looking like it’d be a long second half at one point.’