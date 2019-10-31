Kenny Jackett admitted he’s been pleased with his players’ response to last Saturday’s draw at Bristol Rovers.

The Blues threw away a two-goal lead at the Memorial Stadium, with an unfortunate own goal from keeper Craig MacGillivray in stoppage-time gifting the hosts a share of the spoils.

However, the manager said he’s been pleased with his players’ attitude in training all week.

And he hopes that can be transmitted on to the pitch for Saturday’s League One visit of Oxford United to Fratton Park.

Jackett said: 'We've had a very good week in training.

'I've been pleased with the players' attitude and response.

'And I'm looking for that to transmit now into the games - two home games, three of the next four games are at home, added to the FA Cup game against Harrogate.

'It's a good period for us, some big games as well, good opposition, good quality opposition.’

The manager added the Bristol Rovers draw summed up the story of their season so far.

But he had identified ways of putting it right.

'It was a disappointing draw,’ added Jackett.

'There was many things we did right at Bristol and did well.

‘Similarly, we didn't get over the line - and that's what we need to do.

'We were in control and were the better side but some mistakes near the end have just cost us and so far that’s been the story of our season – some promise, but not being able to get over the line.

'We can put that right. We have to be more proactive with our defending at times, make sure we stay on our feet, we don’t give cheap fouls away, we do our close and block and stop entries into our penalty box.

'Similalrly, our back-line, hold a high line and try to get up as high as possible to create an impression of being pro-active with our defending.'