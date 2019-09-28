Kenny Jackett praised Pompey for coming through adversity to deliver a much-needed win over Bolton.

Brett Pitman’s 66th-minute header gave Pompey a 1-0 victory over the struggling Trotters.

It represented only the Blues’ second League One success of the season in their eighth game.

Pompey took a while to get going, with Jackett admitting his troops looked ‘nervous’ in the first half.

But the boss was pleased with the Blues' response in the second period and felt they deserved all three points.

He said: ‘I thought we were nervous in the first half after what was a 4-0 defeat at home on Tuesday night.

‘We started slightly nervous but I’m pleased to say we came through that and put on a good performance in the second half.

‘We deserved to win, it was a good clean sheet, created other chances and could have scored more than one.’