Kenny Jackett admitted Pompey’s draw with Accrington was a fair reflection of the game.

The Blues’ 1-1 stalemate on the final day of the campaign meant they finished fourth in League One – pipped by Charlton into third.

Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s men fell behind just 44 seconds into the second half when Sean McConville’s well-struck shot broke the deadlock for Stanley.

Ben Close equalised for the hosts in the 59th minute but Pompey were unable to find a winner.

It means the Blues will play Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals, with the first leg taking place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, May 11 (7.30pm).

Jackett conceded Pompey were unable to penetrate Accrington in the first half at Fratton Park, although Christian Burgess missed a golden chance when he headed wide in the 34th minute.

And while the Blues boss saw improvements in the second period, he had no complaints with the spoils being shared.

Jackett said: ‘Christian Burgess’ header from Gareth Evans’ free-kick was the most clear-cut chance for either side.

‘Early in the game, we had a lot of people, couldn’t penetrate and couldn’t got forward enough.

‘For Accrington, it was pretty easy for them to sit in and let us have the ball in front of them.

‘We couldn’t either take it forward or get it forward early enough.

‘In the second half, a mistake from Ton (Naylor) and then a fantastic strike from McConville my keeper had no chance with.

‘It was a good strike from Ben Close and was then unlucky to hit the far.

‘There were some good balls in from Curtis from the right but the ball didn’t quite fall our way then quite a lively performance from Solomon-Otabor.

‘It probably was a fair result, although I did think we got going in the last half-hour and, if I’m truthful, I wanted it to go on longer and did think we were going to win it.

‘It just didn’t fall for us in the box in that Omar Bogle or Brett Pitman area.’