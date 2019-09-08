Kenny Jackett believes Pompey’s performances have been better than results suggest this season.

The Blues have picked up just five points from as many League One games so far.

One victory, two draws and two defeats leaves Pompey 18th in the table, although they have two matches in hand after postponing fixtures against Rotherham and Southend.

Jackett’s troops have advanced into the third round of the Carabao Cup, though, and face bitter rivals Southampton later this month.

Despite the stuttered start in the league, the boss hasn’t been too downbeat about his troops’ levels of displays.

And he reckons things aren’t too far away from things clicking for Pompey.

‘We would want more than five points out of 15, obviously,' said Jackett, speaking after the 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

‘I’m pleased with the two cup games, we've taken on two Championship sides, got through and got a Premier League side in the next round.

‘Obviously, though, you're always looking at the league being the priority – the same as last year.

‘For us, performances have probably promised a little bit more than results have delivered so far.

‘But it is our job now to make sure we turn them into consistent wins. There is enough time to do that.

‘Overall, we’ve got through in the cup and got ourselves a great draw.

‘You can look at the Blackpool game in isolation or at the big picture.

‘Also for the big picture, we have got some good players and it does look like it could click if we can keep people fit and available.

‘With average luck like that, there’s a good side there for us still this season.’