Not exclusively those of Fratton persuasion will be keenly tracking Pompey’s play-off progress.

For prospective playing recruits are also retaining a close interest in how Kenny Jackett’s side fare from Saturday onwards.

The Blues boss has revealed the club are working through a summer shopping list.

Irrespective of which division Pompey find themselves next term, that draft will form the basis of transfer dealing during the close season.

Inevitably, Championship football will provide a more compelling argument for targets journeying to Fratton Park.

Certainly there are those on Jackett’s list who will insist on such a stipulation, thereby raised out of reach.

Kenny Jackett is already focusing on Pompey player recruitment - regardless of which division his team will be in. Picture: Joe Pepler

And for players already sounded out about a switch, Pompey’s play-off outcome could emphatically settle the issue.

Jackett said: ‘We have a recruitment list and, if we get into the Championship, we will have better options on that list.

‘If we stay in League One it might be we are looking slightly down it.

‘I don’t think it will suddenly change the players we are going for, but there just might be a little bit more access to the top of the list if we go up rather than stay in League One.

‘There are quite a few players waiting to see exactly where we are.

‘As with any club, you are always making enquiries and seeing where you are and who you can possibly get.

‘Yes, there are some we are pushing ahead with. There are others who will undoubtedly wait and see which division we are in, hopefully with interest.

‘Will they wait until the end of the end of the plays-off? I don’t know is the answer, we will have to see.

‘We have our list, we have our way of working, it won’t necessarily change – but Championship football will access more of them.’

Failure to reach the Championship will inevitably ensure Pompey will struggle to keep Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe, both out of contract in the summer of 2020.

However, Jackett is comfortable with the stability within his present squad.

This summer only the deals of Dion Donohue and Nathan Thompson expire, along with youngsters Matt Casey and Dan Smith.

Pompey’s boss added: ‘Regardless of the division, we still progress.

‘We look at who's here and who is not, there are not many questions marks in our squad anyway, there are not a high amount of people out of contract.

‘We know mainly where we are with our first-team group. After that we’ll see where our potential holes are – and after that try to improve.’