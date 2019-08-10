Kenny Jackett: Portsmouth season up and running after Tranmere victory

Kenny Jackett hailed a fine week as Pompey’s League One campaign got up and running.

The Blues eased to a 2-0 success over Tranmere this afternoon, with Ben Close and Tom Naylor registering.

The scoreline could have been even more emphatic considering Andy Cannon struck the post and Lee Brown and Ronan Conan had goals ruled out for offside.

With Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell sat in the directors’ box, it was a maiden win of the League One campaign following last weekend’s loss at Shrewsbury.

It also made it two victories in a week, adding to Tuesday night’s Carabao defeat of Birmingham.

Jackett said: ‘It has been a good week for us with Tuesday and then today – providing two wins, two clean sheets.

‘We do feel we are on our way.

‘It was a solid performance, we deserved to win, but overall I feel there is more to come from the side as well.

‘We needed that second goal and could have had more than that, but we saw it through with a minimal amount of chances for Tranmere and two clean sheets in a week.

‘Similarly, going forward in the second half, we were in a lot of very good positions, there were good opportunities and chances, we could have scored a few more.

‘Up until the second goal it was slightly frustrating, but Tom Naylor settled it down very well.

‘We have quite a new group, some people looking to settle and find their feet, which is good. We just have to keep working hard and get some rhythm into our play now.’