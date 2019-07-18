Have your say

Kenny Jackett insisted Pompey have still to agree a deal with any club for Jamal lowe.

The Blues boss has no desire to sell the winger – but admits he doesn’t know what will happen between now and the closure of the Premier League and Championship transfer window.

Jamal Lowe. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Wigan remain in hot pursuit of last season’s 17-goal top scorer, who is keen to test himself in the second tier.

Ex-Pompey manager Paul Cook was responsible for bringing Lowe to Fratton Park wants to reunite with him at the DW Stadium.

Yet the Latics have still to reach the £3m price tag the Blues have long held out for.

An online report earlier today said Wigan had met that figure.

Jackett scotched that claim, however, and stressed a deal with another club is still to be reached.

But the Pompey boss refused to rule out Lowe departing before the Championship window shuts on August 8.

He said: ‘There’s no real update or anything in the situation.

‘There’s no deal agreed with any club at present and Jamal, after a few days off, is back in training.

‘As you know, there have been a lot of conversations and between a player and manager, to a degree, have to remain private.

‘Similarly, our supporters would want to know the situation with him because he’s a big player for us.

‘No deal has been agreed with any other club, he’s in the group and is focused on getting fit for the start of the season because it's a big season for us.

‘What's going to happen in the next three weeks before the Premier League and Championship deadline passes on August 8, I don’t know if we’ll come to an agreement or accept a bid.

‘But I can only stress he’s someone who no-one at the club is particularly looking to move on.’

Lowe didn’t feature in last Saturday’s 2-1 pre-season win at the Hawks.

Jackett said he gave the former Hampton & Richmond ace the weekend off.

But Lowe will be considered for Saturday’s friendly at Stevenage.

Jackett added: ‘He will (be considered for Stevenage). He trained this morning and trained well.

‘He worked hard and is in for the remainder of this week as we work towards Stevenage and Crawley next week.’