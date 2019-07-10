Have your say

Kenny Jackett praised Pompey’s ruthlessness after they put UCD to the sword in their first friendly of the summer.

The Blues started their pre-season campaign with an emphatic 11-0 romp against the League of Ireland premier division side.

Louis Dennis caught the eye with a double and two assists, while a brace from Ronan Curtis and a goal from Jamal Lowe gave the visitors a 5-0 lead at half-time.

Despite a completely different line-up featuring after the interval, Brett Pitman's hat-trick and efforts from Gareth Evans, Joe Hancott and Ben Close wrapped up the resounding win in style.

Although there was a gulf in quality between the two sides, Jackett still felt his players benefited from getting back to match action.

And he was delighted how Pompey showed no let-up.

The boss said: ‘We’re thankful to UCD for giving us the game.

‘It was their first team in the first half and, like us, made wholesale changes for the second period.

‘I felt we were ruthless and it was a good workout.

‘We haven’t played for 6-7 weeks and had two weeks training.

‘We’ve played UCD and then go to Havant on Saturday and we want work on our pattern in and out of possession.

‘That’s so we can build up understand, co-ordination and confidence where we can with six new lads coming in.

‘All of July is a base of training and then games so hopefully you can start August with some understanding, cohesion and confidence.

‘The new lads all know their roles.

‘There will obviously be harder tests than against UCD but we need them to integrate and hit the ground running.’

Pompey were three goals ahead after just 24 minutes.

Jackett felt his side’s clinical finishing so early on was why UCD were unable to get a foothold in the game.

He added: ‘UCD are in the top division of the Irish league but as the goals went in early, it knocked the stuffing out of them.

‘If we hadn’t scored in that early period then it might have been different because they kept the ball quite well.’