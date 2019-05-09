Jamal Lowe spent last Saturday afternoon at home with his young family – with his manager’s blessing.

No Pompey’s leading scorer is back following his Accrington sabbatical.

According to Kenny Jackett, he’s refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to spearhead his side’s play-off charge against Sunderland.

The Blues boss sensed fatigue in Lowe following the 3-2 defeat to Peterborough which ended automatic promotion ambition.

Following 53 appearances, of which two came from the bench, Jackett elected to rest the winger for the final League One match.

In his absence, Pompey drew 1-1 with Stanley, slipping to fourth in the table on the season’s final day.

Jamal Lowe is back from his sabbatical - and returns to the ground where he scored on Pompey's last Stadium of Light appearance. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett, however, is convinced that selection decision has been beneficial to Lowe.

He said: ‘Jamal stayed at home with the family on Saturday.

‘Since then he has looked good, trained every day and every session this week, and seems to be back to full energy.

‘I thought he looked very fatigued against Peterborough. I think there had been a build up and on that Tuesday night he looked fatigued and I couldn’t see him going again on Saturday.

‘He faded in that second half, which is not like him, he has a lot of energy.

‘I do like to try to keep as much consistency as possible, I believe in consistent team selection, I believe in consistent team formation, these things help people.

‘But there are obviously times to change it in the build-up of matches from Easter onwards. They are massive games as well as very emotional games.

‘Jamal had a few days off and I do think he needed it after that particular game, he was looking fatigued.

‘All the players are back now, looking forward to the weekend. Jamal has been bright this week, in good spirits, working hard and the players have looked sharp.’

Gareth Evans replaced Lowe on the right-hand side of the attacking three against Accrington.

But he will make way for the 24-year-old at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Jackett added: ‘Jamal’s a key player for us and it didn’t quite work for Gareth.

‘With Gareth, probably the three midfield positions are his best, but also Ronan Curtis came on at half-time down that side and I thought played well.’