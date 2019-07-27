Kenny Jackett surveyed his mouthwatering attacking options and insisted: Marcus Harness and Jamal Lowe can thrive together in my Pompey side.

The Blues are adamant Harness has not been recruited to replace long-time Wigan target Lowe.

Instead, Jackett is keen to name both in his starting XI as the season's August 3 kick-off at Shrewsbury looms.

Harness, who cost Pompey approaching £1m, is capable of playing across the three attacking positions in Jackett’s trusted 4-2-3-1.

In the 23-year-old's two friendly outings to date, he has been utilised in the number 10 role, with Lowe located to his right.

Jackett has been encouraged by those Harness displays against Stevenage and Brighton, with today's trip to Crawley the latest fixture.

Marcus Harness

And he is keen to establish a first-team understanding between both creative talents.

The Blues boss said: ‘If you are looking at Harness and what he did at Burton, he played at the tip of the diamond or played wide.

‘For both him and Jamal to play, they can go on either wing quite easily.

‘Also, when I have tried it, I don’t think the 10 position has been either Jamal or Ronan Curtis’ best positions – but Harness can play there.

Jamal Lowe

‘Harness has really good, tight control, can go either way and is certainly able to play there, as can Ryan Williams. That is the flexibility and variation we are looking at.

‘At Brighton, the team was similar to how we finished at Stevenage, with Harness behind (Ellis) Harrison and Lowe on the right.

‘It will be interesting how they bed down.

‘At our best we have quite a narrow front three. All of them can score and get into scoring positions, rather than two out wide hugging the touchline.

‘We’ll be strong on the pitch and hopefully strong on the bench as well, that’s where we want to be able to change things.’

Pompey will once again be without summer recruit Williams for today’s clash at the Broadfield Stadium.

The Australian international is not yet ready to return following injury, while the unfortunate Bryn Morris is once again sidelined.

Jackett added: ‘Bryn is struggling a little bit with his injury, he has an adductor strain and it’s his second injury of pre-season.

'It's a niggling one and holding him back, unfortunately that’s where it has been for him so far.

‘Hopefully he can clear that up and get going. He doesn’t want to fall too far behind the rest of the players with fitness during pre-season.’