Kenny Jackett is adamant Pompey possess the ambition needed to reach the Championship.

And the Blues boss questioned why not having a significant change in playing budget should be viewed as a lack of determination to move forward as a club.

Jackett has moved to quell any suggestion there is not the desire to progress at Fratton Park.

News that Pompey’s playing budget will not begin the new season at a different level it ended the last one was met with criticism from some supporters.

That came off the back of defender Lee Brown stating this summer will reveal much about the ambition of the club’s owners.

There was support for chief executive Mark Catlin this week, after he stated there will be investment to allow the club to progress - but the club will not compromise their position by pushing their finances too far.

Jackett feels there is no reason Pompey can’t again have a squad capable of delivering their target of going up next term.

He added: ‘Budget-wise we will be similar and I don’t think the budget will change.

‘We’ll see whether speculation turns to concrete bids.

‘Then, after that, the most important thing is having a squad capable of competing.

‘Are we going to blow it away with money? No, we’re not. That won’t be the case.

‘When you talk about ambition, how do people equate money to ambition?

‘How does ambition go with spending money?

‘If you’re very rich then you have got ambition, but every club has got ambition.

‘Even the teams at the bottom have got ambition to get to the top. It doesn't necessarily mean they’ve got the money to do that. For us, anyway, we’re on a similar financial footing as we have been – that is the bottom line.’

Pompey are continuing their recruitment drive, as fans await the club’s first signing of the summer.

Much of that business will depend on who goes out of the door with Matt Clarke’s future dominating.

No deal is close to a conclusion at present, however, despite Brighton leading the glut of interest in the 22-year-old. Jackett feels there has to be a time span to sort out the futures of those in demand.

He added: ‘If there are sales then we’ll see. We will give a reasonable period of time to judge interest we think is going to happen – or not. Then we’ll move on.

‘We’ll be operating within similar guidelines and our aim is to compete again. Those are the most important things over the next two months.’