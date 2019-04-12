Kenny Jackett served as a BT Sport pundit at last weekend's FA Cup semi-final clash between Watford and Wolves.

But he cannot call League One’s promotion outcome as four teams pursue second place.

With Luton destined to be crowned champions, Sunderland, Barnsley, Pompey and Charlton are scrapping for the runners-up spot.

With six games remaining, the Blues are three points behind – and host Rochdale on Saturday.

Buoyed by five-successive wins – four coming in the league – Pompey approach the finale in fine form.

But Jackett is struggling to make a prediction.

He said: ‘People ask managers for predictions and it’s very, very difficult to predict and get it right.

‘You can look at all across the leagues, like we all do, and obviously the one that's the most important is the top of League One, because it involves ourselves.

‘But it’s really hard to predict.

‘The realism is we are going to need 90-plus points. We are on 77 at the minute with 18 to go, so it doesn't leave a lot of margin for error in the last six games.

‘Similarly, we do feel it is possible for us and it’s in our own hands.

‘There is now a 10-point gap between fifth and sixth, so you are looking at the top five who are in for promotion. And I am pleased to say we are one of them.

‘It’s going to be 90-plus points for second place, again I don’t know that, it’s just a prediction.

‘We are three points off averaging two points a game – and that is a pretty good return.

‘It does look like we’ll need a high amount of wins to do it and we’ve responded well to that challenge.’