All the latest transfer news from around the web.

Kenny Jackett reveals BIG transfer story as Premier League club show interest in EFL starlet - League One and Two gossip

January is fast approaching, with EFL clubs eyeing transfer deals when the window opens.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One and Two gossip.

Northampton Town boss Keith Curle isnt surprised by the reported interest in his goalkeeper David Cornell. (The 72)

1. Middlesbrough have been linked

Championship side Queens Park Rangers are eyeing a swoop for Ipswich Towns Luke Woolfenden. (Various)

2. QPR eye League One man

Various European clubs are eyeing a deal to sign 19-year-old Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka when the transfer window opens next month. (Shields Gazette)

3. Benji Kimpioka in demand

Fulham are considering a move for impressive Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes who has been tipped to be a future Premier League regular. (FLW)

4. Another Ipswich man linked with exit

