Kenny Jackett reveals BIG transfer story as Premier League club show interest in EFL starlet - League One and Two gossip

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One and Two gossip.

1. Middlesbrough have been linked Northampton Town boss Keith Curle isnt surprised by the reported interest in his goalkeeper David Cornell. (The 72)

2. QPR eye League One man Championship side Queens Park Rangers are eyeing a swoop for Ipswich Towns Luke Woolfenden. (Various)

3. Benji Kimpioka in demand Various European clubs are eyeing a deal to sign 19-year-old Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka when the transfer window opens next month. (Shields Gazette)

4. Another Ipswich man linked with exit Fulham are considering a move for impressive Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes who has been tipped to be a future Premier League regular. (FLW)

