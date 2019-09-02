Gareth Evans is in the frame to face Crawley following his contentious Bloomfield Road substitution.

The Blues’ vice-captain was taken off against Blackpool on Saturday – just 25 minutes after himself arriving from the bench.

In the aftermath, Jackett today spoke to Evans over the tactical decision, which saw him replaced by Ellis Harrison on 65 minutes in the 1-1 draw.

Pompey's boss admitted the long-serving midfielder had been unhappy at the situation.

However, Evans is set to be named in the Blues’ starting XI against Crawley for tomorrow evening’s opening game of their Leasing.com Trophy defence.

Jackett said: ‘Gareth is likely to play (against Crawley).

‘I spoke to him today, it’s a tough one to take, but it is what it is, he’s a good pro and he’ll be fine.

‘He’s okay, I can't sit here and say he enjoyed it and was happy with it, who would be?

‘But, similarly, I thought it was necessary at the time and we needed to push them back more down that side.

‘It was a tough one for him to go on as a sub and get subbed, a difficult one for him, he’s all right, but definitely not happy with the situation.

‘It’s a tough one for him.’

Evans has made 192 appearances and scored 33 times since arriving at Fratton Park in the summer of 2015.

He has established himself as a regular under Jackett, in March earning a contract extension to keep him on the south coast until the summer of 2021.

The 31-year-old is expected to feature on the right-hand side of midfield for tonight’s Fratton Park encounter with Crawley (7.45pm).

In the meantime, Jackett believes the second-half substitution of Evans benefited his team at Bloomfield Road.

He added: ‘When Ellis came on he gave us more forward thrust and better occupied both Curtis Tilt and James Husband going the other way.

‘He pushed them back. Maybe it just coincided with us coming through a tough period and looking more of a threat.’