Kenny Jackett has reiterated his desire to recruit a left-sided centre-back during the January transfer window.

But Pompey’s boss is adamant that may not necessarily impact upon the man presently serving in the role – Sean Raggett.

Kenny Jackett wants to bring in a new left-sided centre-half to rival Sean Raggett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett’s shopping list includes a new left-back and centre-half, although potentially the job can be combined.

The Blues’ most effective central-defensive partnership this season has been Raggett alongside Christian Burgess, with four clean sheets in 10 appearances.

Regardless, Pompey are seeking to add more left-footed defensive options to their squad.

And the loanee from Norwich remains part of Jackett’s promotion plans.

The Blues boss said: ‘If you are looking at our record with Burgess and Raggett, it has been pretty good, that has quite obviously been the most successful partnership.

‘Paul Downing, Oli Hawkins and Tom Naylor have been the ones contending there.

‘Are we going to bring in a left-sided centre-half? We will see, but if you are looking at recruitment and how to improve, you would probably say two left-footers in the back four for balance.

‘That’s not necessarily targeting Sean Raggett or James Bolton as individuals (to be replaced).

‘The more Raggett plays, the less he stops with injury, the more you can see him getting into a rhythm and showing himself to be a good defender.

‘He has improved. It has been consistent run, and would be nice if the man either side of you can settle down too, which doesn’t always happen.

‘There's no reason why he cannot go from strength to strength.

‘If Raggett can stay fit and stay in that groove, then he is another player I think can have a good second half to the season for us.’

Raggett’s campaign has been hindered by several injury problems, the latest an adductor strain.

But he has started the last two League One fixtures, taking his Blues tally to 16 appearances.

Jackett added: ‘He’s a very good character, hard working, a very fit lad, and a bit of machine in terms of his work-ethic and attitude.

‘You always think those ones will come through in the end – and it has proven to be true.’