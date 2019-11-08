Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes Pompey must get their footwear right to negate the challenges Harrogate Town's artificial playing surface will pose.

The Blues travel to Wetherby Road in the FA Cup first round on Monday.

It means the tie in front of the BT Sport cameras will take place on the National League outfit’s 3G pitch.

Pompey have never won on an artificial surface in eight competitive games.

The Blues boss has been speaking to numerous people involved in non-league football to gauge what to expect.

And one of the prominent topics was wearing the correct boots to ensure players have maximum grip.

Jackett has stressed rubber studs is what he’s encouraging his players to don.

The manager said: ‘I think rubber studs, generally, is what players will wear. Moulded studs are the accepted on artificial pitches.

‘That’s what everyone says, I haven’t come across anyone who just plays in metal studs.

‘There are different types of moulds, depending on which brand of boots you use. Some are different than others.

‘Getting the right footwear and whatever is most comfortable is something you need to do in preparation to the game.

‘It’s something that is key and we will make sure over the weekend we’re well prepared.

‘It might be a case of players having to buy boots – either going to the shop or online.

‘I’ve been speaking to people and it’s something the guys that play on their regularly do wear. Moulded studs or rubbers are perfect.’

The surface at Fratton Park is a semi-artificial pitch, which is commonly found among clubs from the top-two divisions.

That’s why many Pompey players already wear rubber studs.

Jackett added: ‘Fratton Park is 50/50 and a lot of people don't wear the classic stud anyway.

‘They have a variety of boots. Until the heavy weather, people wear different footwear with different types of soles.

‘Getting the right ones for this week we have to be prepared.’