Pompey won’t make wholesale changes for this Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Altrincham.

Kenny Jackett wants the Blues to carry on their momentum and make it eight games unbeaten in all competitions.

Pompey welcome the National League North outfit to Fratton Park in the second round of the competition.

The hosts are firm favourites to be in the hat for Monday night’s third-round draw and are looking to avoid a banana skin.

The Blues have built impetus in recent weeks after a stuttering start to the season, with their 3-2 victory over Rotherham moving them to within two points of the play-offs.

Despite playing an Altrincham side 66 places below them in the pyramid, Jackett is set to name a similar side to the one that beat the Millers.

Ross McCrorie may be back for Peterborough's visit to Fratton Park next month. Picture: Robin Jones

The boss said: ‘We won’t be messing with it too much.

‘If I do feel someone needs a break or a change then I’ll be looking for like for like.

‘I don’t want the rhythm of the side necessarily changing for the sake of it or give people minutes.

‘It is an important competition, winning is a good habit and we have to do everything we can to win.’

Sean Raggett will return from the adductor injury he suffered during the first-round win at Harrogate.

And Jackett believes Tom Naylor and Ross McCrorie (both hamstring) could be back for the clash against promotion-rivals Peterborough on Saturday, December 7.

He added: ‘Sean Raggett will be added to the group – he's been training this week.

‘For the likes of McCrorie and Naylor, a realistic target for them to come back is next Saturday against Peterborough.’