Kenny Jackett’s Pompey right-back options have been restored to full strength.

Yet Brandon Haunstrup is set to remain, having convinced the Blues boss of his suitability to fulfil a problematic position.

The left-footer is in the frame to a start against Peterborough on Saturday, despite Ross McCrorie's return to fitness and James Bolton's presence.

Initially a make-shift solution, the 23-year-old has flourished in the role, irrespective of the challenges operating on the opposite flank.

And Jackett continues to be delighted with the Waterlooville youngster's contributions.

He said: ‘Obviously James Bolton played Tuesday night, I was impressed and he is somebody I have used previously, while Ross McCrorie is fit and available again.

Brandon Haunstrup Picture: Daniel Chesterton

‘But Brandon has played well, too.

‘If you are looking at goals and assists, he has contributed very well, particularly against sides which don't play with wide men, in a 3-5-2 or a diamond, with a lot of space – and he has exploited it.

‘What I have often found is, whatever side, a natural full-back is a natural full-back. It does work that way when you change things over.

‘Brandon has had a big influence coming forward, the fact he is on the wrong side seems to have given him more passing options.

‘When he is driving inside or running into space it has been pretty productive so far.

‘I have done it before in terms of putting people the wrong side, two right-footers playing left or right-back is more usual. It’s quite unusual having two left-backs.

‘Similarly, he's a natural full-back, the positioning is the same, and, when the ball goes forward, has probably had a few more options.

‘Either way, so far it has worked.’

Pompey are still searching for a right-back successor to Nathan Thompson, who left last summer.

Ironically, he will be lining up against the Blues with Peterborough tomorrow.

Jackett added: ‘In a 4-2-3-1, the full-backs are important, they need to get going, they need to be able to bring the ball out.

‘People talk about centre-backs bringing the ball out and it’s okay, but really centre-backs have to be centre-backs, it’s the full-backs which have to make the play in modern football.’