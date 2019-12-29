Kenny Jackett bemoaned Pompey’s failure to capitalise on a bright start as they slumped to defeat at MK Dons.

The Blues followed up eye-catching victories over Ipswich and Wycombe with a 3-1 loss at the struggling Dons this afternoon.

Kenny Jackett was disappointed how his side started so brightly, but slumped to a 3-1 defeat at MK Dons this afternoon. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Yet it was the hosts who had dominated the opening 35 minutes – only for Russell Martin’s side to break the deadlock against the run of play.

Aided by poor defending, Pompey were 2-0 down at the interval as they went on to lose against a club in the League One relegation zone before kick-off.

And for their positive opening, Ronan Curtis’ stoppage-time goal was the only thing they had to show from the Stadium MK visit.

Jackett said: ‘At the start of the game we were on top and got up and around their box a lot.

‘There were good positions, good situations, they defended well, maybe it didn't drop for us, but we didn’t score when on top and probably needed to today.

‘The first goal summed it up really, it looked like a very good break from us on a 2 v 2, it’s a tackle and then we are 1-0 down.

‘But going on from there we conceded the second pretty quickly, that’s two soft goals where they hadn’t had any openings or chances up to that point.

‘I did feel in the second half we could put on a really good show and try to get back into it, but our goal was too little too late.

‘We have to improve (away from home), there is a quick turnover with Gillingham and we have to be ready.’