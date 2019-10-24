Kenny Jackett believes Ryan Williams is raising the bar with every Pompey performance.

Clearly the energetic winger is in a hurry to impress as he revels in greater first-team involvement.

The Australian international is poised for a third-successive League One start in Saturday’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

Having waited until mid-September for his second Blues debut, Williams is steadily building up his form through match minutes.

A hip flexor injury devastated the summer arrival’s pre-season and early campaign, yet now he’s making up for lost time.

And Jackett certainly feels the wide man is improving with each Pompey outing.

Kenny Jackett believes Ryan Williams is steadily raising the bar. Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘For Ryan, it has been a little stop-start in early season – and now he will be looking for a run.

‘He’s a very pacy player, committed, can go outside, and I hope is getting towards his best now.

‘There have been glimpses, he had a good game on Tuesday, and will be wanting those 10-12 matches to keep him in the team and get into the groove, if possible.

‘Ryan missed pre-season, but he’s still had enough games, he’s not playing catch up completely. Hopefully he can keep raising that bar in terms of his performances to be a match winner for us.

‘He has been fine, but I do think it’s a step at a time and he can keep lifting that bar higher.’

Williams has now made nine appearances since featuring against Norwich under-21s in the Leasing.com Trophy in September.

That consists of four league starts as Jackett seeks to utilise the 25-year-old's impressive pace and ability to beat full-backs on the outside.

He added: ‘Against Lincoln he showed great energy and it’s a strength of his being able to take on full-backs and to go on the outside.

‘That's a big thing, it gets you up the pitch, behind defences, and gets you into crossing areas.

‘He brings that ability to keep taking people on and going outside and delivering. I’m sure he will build on Tuesday night.’