Kenny Jackett believes Ryan Williams is returning to Pompey in his prime.

The winger has been brought back to Fratton Park after leaving seven-and-a-half years ago.

Williams arrives at the Blues on a free transfer following his departure from Rotherham and has penned a two-year contract.

The Australian emerged through Pompey’s youth ranks to make six appearances during the 2011-12 campaign, when managed by both Steve Cotterill and Michael Appleton.

Then, in January 2012, he was sold to Fulham for an undisclosed fee following a successful trial match.

The 25-year-old has gone on to represent Oxford United, Barnsley and Rotherham.

Now he makes his return to the south coast after leaving the Millers, bolstering the Blues’ wide options ahead of next season’s renewed League One play-off push.

And Jackett is delighted to have persuaded the 25-year-old to rejoin Pompey.

The boss told the Blues’ website: ‘Ryan is out of contract and we’re pleased that he’s chosen Pompey, who were his first club many years ago.

‘He’s an attacking winger who can play on either side and ensures we have good competition in that area.

‘Ryan’s just made his debut for Australia, but has been in England for many years now and established himself.

‘He speaks very fondly of this club and has continued to follow them. He’s delighted to come back and is doing so in his prime.’

Williams becomes Pompey’s fourth signing of the summer after James Bolton, Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing.