Mark Catlin has applauded Kenny Jackett’s ‘integrity’ after overseeing his 150th match in charge of Pompey.

Jackett marked the achievement in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon – his 78th win while managing the Blues.

In addition, the 58-year-old is the first boss since Jim Smith to register the landmark during a single spell in charge.

It is understood there have been approaches for Jackett’s services since replacing Paul Cook at Fratton Park in June 2017.

And Catlin has praised his manager’s continued commitment to Pompey.

Pompey’s chief executive said: ‘People rightly say that football is a results-based business and, from a win percentage perspective, Kenny is one of the most successful managers in the club’s history.

Kenny Jackett has managed Pompey 150 times - winning 78 of them - since joining in June 2017. Picture: Paul Thompson

‘For me, more than that, it’s the fact he is now our longest-serving manager, in terms of games, since Jim Smith. He has only been here two-and-a-half years, which seems incredible and shows you the state of football.

‘That is something we should be proud of as a club, it typifies what we stand for in regards of loyalty, dedication and hard work, key points in Michael Eisner’s Guildhall speech which we are delivering on.

‘Kenny has a lot of integrity and, I have to say, is very loyal to the club.

‘There are things going on behind the scenes in regards of approaches made to our players and our manager and, rightly so, that is kept private. But I think it is fair to say he has proven to be a man of his word.

‘When we gave him his contract we were clear we expected him to see it out and likewise from us.

‘He has been very honest and transparent with us in that regard.’

Jackett has been under fire from some sections of the Fratton faithful this season.

Yet Pompey’s owners have remained fully behind him.

Catlin added: ‘The style of play is a little bit like food, it appeals to some people and not others – and that applies to any club.

‘But results are factual, Kenny has a great win percentage, we’re unbeaten at home in the league this season and there are a lot of other positive stats which stack up in his favour.’