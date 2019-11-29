Kenny Jackett predicted there’s more full-throttle football to come at Fortress Fratton.

The Pompey boss believes there’s no reason his side can’t stand toe-to-toe on unbeaten home soil with League One’s big hitters in the coming weeks.

The Blues welcome League One’s current top three to PO4 in the coming weeks, after they deal with the two cup fixtures up next.

They do so off the back of their first win against a top-four side this year, following the 3-2 success over Rotherham.

The Fratton faithful were sent home happy after an end-to-end showdown went their team’s way on Tuesday night.

Peterborough, Ipswich and Wycombe are all arrive at Fratton Park before the year is out and will prove a severe test of their unbeaten league credentials.

Fratton Park. Picture: Chris Ison/PA Wire

But Jackett believes there’s no reason there can’t be more home comforts against the pacesetters.

He said: ‘There’s no reason why there can’t be (more of the same against the top sides).

‘I still feel you can evolve and one game can lead on to the next. You can build as you go along.

‘Rotherham came here off the back of a very good comeback at MK.

‘The team that came back and won 3-2 was the team which started the next game. So it was good to see where we are player for player.

‘Let’s be fair, they are going to be there or thereabouts and it made for an entertaining game with their approach. From start to finish there was goals in the game.

‘You want to be winning against the top four, middle four and bottom four. You want to beat all of them.

‘It’s the calendar year - 2019 (Pompey have failed to beat a top-four side) and we’ve looked at it out of interest, since it was mentioned.

‘It was Sunderland last December (the last win). It’s an interesting one after winning the game on Tuesday.

‘Regardless of the result even though it was massive, it was good to match up against a side like Rotherham.

‘They quite regularly get out of this division, are fourth in the league and look like they will be strong again.

‘Looking at their options particularly along the front line they look very good.

‘It was good to match up and see where we are in terms of the squad.’

Pompey’s Rotherham win makes it five wins and four draws from nine league fixtures at Fratton Park this season.

That contributes to just two league defeats from 21 home fixtures in the calendar year, which has seen the ‘fortress’ tag return.

Jackett sees more positive play as the trait which can keep the feelgood factor going.

He added: ‘In any successful season you want your home form to be strong.

‘Words like fortress get used. It’s a good one.

‘You only build that by playing well and being able to attack, score goals and taking the game to the opposition. These are things people enjoy watching.

‘If that can be the case Fratton Park very quickly turns into a positive place which can inspire the players and drive them on.

‘For us anyway, we’re unbeaten at home and in certain circumstances we would’ve liked more points.

‘But any which way we’ve been hard to beat at Fratton Park. We want to continue to be that and build rather than fall away. That’s very important.’