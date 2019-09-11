Have your say

Luke McGee has been told to stay on his mettle after failing to engineer a Pompey departure.

The goalkeeper was keen to depart Fratton Park this summer after falling out of favour under manager Kenny Jackett.

Signed as first-choice stopper from Spurs in 2017, McGee’s now behind Craig MacGillivray and Alex Bass in the pecking order.

After making just five appearances last season, all coming in cup competitions, the 24-year-old wanted a fresh start elsewhere.

A switch failed to materialise, though, meaning McGee remains with the Blues at least until the transfer window reopens in January.

Yet despite being well out of the picture, Jackett has told the former Peterborough loanee to continue to show his worth in training.

The Pompey boss stressed injuries or suspensions could spring a surprise return for McGee into the starting line-up.

And should that happen, he must be prepared to seize his opportunity.

Jackett said: ‘I spoke to Luke in the morning (of transfer deadline day) and nothing was expected.

‘He has to keep working now and to keep pushing. You never know when that chance might come for you as a footballer.

‘The most important thing is that you’re ready. Sometimes it can look like it is never going to happen but it doesn’t work that way.

‘The biggest crime is you perhaps can’t see a way forward and then you don’t prepare yourself.

‘Luke has to come in every day and believe that the chance is going to come again.

‘To all players, they have to make sure they're ready.’

McGee’s three-year Pompey contract expires at the end of this season.