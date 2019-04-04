Have your say

Kevin Bond has left Pompey with Kenny Jackett’s full support.

The 61-year-old was appointed Southend manager for the rest of the season on Monday, after Chris Powell was sacked last month.

Kevin Bond has been appointed Southend manager for the rest of the season. Picture: Robin Jones

Bond has had three spells at Fratton Park, working as assistant manager to Harry Redknapp twice.

For the past two seasons, the former Manchester City and Norwich defender has been part of Jackett’s scouting team on a part-time basis.

Bond takes charge of his first English club since leaving AFC Bournemouth in 2008.

He faces the task of preserving Southend’s League One status.

The Shrimpers sit just a place above the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

And Jackett insists he’ll do anything he can to help Bond if needed.

The Pompey boss said: ‘Kevin was doing some scouting for us and the one thing he would know is enough of the lower leagues.

‘He’s been watching a lot of football on behalf of football and I’m pleased for him.

‘It’s a chance that he wanted, a chance he’s wanted for some time.

‘Any help I can give him I will because he’s a really good man and I hope it works out for him.

‘He was in his second season with us and working hard at all levels.

‘But it’s mainly been League One, League Two, non-league and under-23s football.

‘He’s been in and around these leagues watching players that Southend will be coming up against.

‘I’m pleased he’s got the chance and I hope he does well.

‘The position he was in was a part-time scouting position and he was obviously looking for a full-time job back in football.

‘We understand and are pleased for him. He wanted his chance and we’re pleased he’s got it.’

The relegation battle remains tight, with just seven points separating 20th-placed Walsall and 12th-placed Oxford.

And Jackett can’t predict who will go down.

He added: ‘It is a big challenge and Southend are not in the bottom four.

‘People ask you who will go down but I don’t know.

‘How do you read who is going down? It’s really difficult to call that one.

‘I suppose that’s the excitement at the end of the season but it’s a tough one to predict and to see.

‘As with everything, a couple of wins can change the total outlook of a club and that’s what he’ll be going for.’