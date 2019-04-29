The Fratton faithful can determine Pompey’s Championship fate.

That’s the rallying cry from Kenny Jackett as the Blues enter a pivotal five days which could secure automatic promotion.

Kenny Jackett believes the Fratton faithful can be crucial in dictating Pompey's automatic promotion fate. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Fratton Park will stage the final two fixtures of their League One campaign – commencing with Peterborough tonight (7.45pm).

Pompey must claim victory over the play-off chasers, followed by another triumph in Saturday’s clash with Accrington.

They must then rely on either Luton or Barnsley failing to win, thereby opening the door for a Championship return after a seven-year absence.

And Jackett is urging Pompey’s support to lend assistance and roar his team onto promotion from League One.

The Blues boss said: ‘I see the crowd at any club – particularly at Portsmouth – as an asset.

‘You have to engage and can only do that with quality, passion and a constructive performance.

‘The crowd want to get behind the team, they are a very positive crowd, it’s our responsibility to make sure we engage them tonight with a really good performance – and that will certainly help us drive us on.

‘Ever since I have been here, they have delivered excellent backing for the team.

‘My concentration goes on my team to make sure we put on a performance which makes the fans proud. They get right behind the team here, which is great to see.

‘Obviously we have done better away than at home, which is unusual, but I do see Fratton Park as a strength for us. Two games at home in such a big week is a good opportunity for us.

‘This is an opportunity we want to take, to do everything we can to try to grasp it. Fratton Park can drive us on to try to win.’

The Posh arrive at Fratton Park requiring victory to put pressure on sixth-placed Doncaster in the final play-off spot.

Darren Ferguson’s men are four points adrift, with tonight representing a game in hand.

A draw would not be enough, considering they possess a goal difference inferior to Rovers by 10.

Jackett added: ‘This is a genuine opportunity for Peterborough to get closer to the top six, so they have their own reasons for doing well.

‘They have a lot of quality in their group and have been a force in League One for a number of years, that’s a fact, and still have an opportunity to get into the play-offs.

‘We don’t underestimate or overestimate any opponents – and certainly won’t be doing that with Peterborough.

‘We have to engage our crowd, making sure we get a performance full of quality and passion, which we’re capable of.’